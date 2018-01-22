App
India
Jan 22, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karni Sena blocks roads in MP to oppose release of 'Padmaavat'

The Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, here staged blockades by burning tyres on roads connecting Ujjain to Nagda, Dewas to Maksi and Agar to Kota.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Members of the Karni Sena today blocked some roads here to oppose the release of the controversial film "Padmaavat".

The Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, here staged blockades by burning tyres on roads connecting Ujjain to Nagda, Dewas to Maksi and Agar to Kota.

The Sanjay Leela Bansali directed period drama is scheduled to release on January 25.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Atulkar said that the administration has urged the protesters not to take the law into their hands.

"We have cleared the road after receiving a memorandum from the protesters," he said.

There were also reports that protesters had pelted vehicles with stones on the Agar-Kota road. The SP, however, denied any incidents of violence.

"There were small road blockades. We will take stern legal action if protesters disrupt law and order," he said.

The Supreme Court had last week paved the way for the nationwide release of "Padmaavat", by staying the ban on its screening in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

However, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh today moved the apex court seeking recall of its January 18 order by which the controversial film was allowed to be released in theatres across India.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the saga of the 13th Century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi.

