you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 31, 2017 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka's Nandini K R tops civil services exam

Nandini K R, from Karnataka, has topped the prestigious civil services examination, as declared today by the UPSC.

Karnataka's Nandini K R tops civil services exam

Nandini K R, from Karnataka, has topped the prestigious civil services examination, as declared today by the UPSC.

She had taken the exam last year.

As many as 1,099 candidates have been recommended for various government services.

There are 220 other candidates in the waiting list. The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages-- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

