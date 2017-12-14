Karnataka ties up with Ola, Uber to help with auto loans for SC/STs

Congress government in Karnataka headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken up the cause of members of scheduled caste/scheduled tribe to heart and is collaborating with online cab aggregators Ola and Uber in order to provide them with jobs, reports The Economic Times.

The effort is part of larger scheme aimed at reviving the deprived communities. Apart from collaborating with these cab service providers, the government has also stepped up its spending targets towards members of these communities.

The government is also offering a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh to all those interested SC/ST drivers who wish to purchase their own vehicles. Amounts above the subsidy will be provided by banks by way of loans.

The move comes after banks refused to provide loans to a large number of prospective borrowers. This is when the government identified the possibility of roping in Ola and Uber who have their own in-house car leasing programme.

Government has handed over Dr BR Ambedkar Development Corporation with the responsibility to oversee the implementation of the scheme and has set them with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore to be spent on welfare of the communities this financial year.

Basavaraju MS, chairman of Dr BR Ambedkar Development Corporation said, “Our target is to help 3,500 SC/ST youth across 224 Assembly constituencies this financial year, and we will give away Rs 105 crore in subsidy.”

“What we have done is create a single-window system. We are getting all stakeholders under one roof—car dealers, banks, Uber and Ola. Those seeking loans and tie-ups will interact with the companies and banks on their own,” Basavaraju said. “We will in no way influence the choice of cars and partnerships.”

While Ola did not reply to queries from The Economic Times, Uber reverted with a mail and said, “we are always committed to encourage opportunities that foster an ecosystem of skill-development and entrepreneurship and are happy to support the government of Karnataka’s mission.”