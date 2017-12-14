App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 14, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka ties up with Ola, Uber to help with auto loans for SC/STs

The government will offer a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh to all interested drivers to purchase a vehicle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Congress government in Karnataka headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken up the cause of members of scheduled caste/scheduled tribe to heart and is collaborating with online cab aggregators Ola and Uber in order to provide them with jobs, reports The Economic Times.

The effort is part of larger scheme aimed at reviving the deprived communities. Apart from collaborating with these cab service providers, the government has also stepped up its spending targets towards members of these communities.

The government is also offering a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh to all those interested SC/ST drivers who wish to purchase their own vehicles. Amounts above the subsidy will be provided by banks by way of loans.

The move comes after banks refused to provide loans to a large number of prospective borrowers. This is when the government identified the possibility of roping in Ola and Uber who have their own in-house car leasing programme.

related news

Government has handed over Dr BR Ambedkar Development Corporation with the responsibility to oversee the implementation of the scheme and has set them with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore to be spent on welfare of the communities this financial year.

Basavaraju MS, chairman of Dr BR Ambedkar Development Corporation said, “Our target is to help 3,500 SC/ST youth across 224 Assembly constituencies this financial year, and we will give away Rs 105 crore in subsidy.”

“What we have done is create a single-window system. We are getting all stakeholders under one roof—car dealers, banks, Uber and Ola. Those seeking loans and tie-ups will interact with the companies and banks on their own,” Basavaraju said. “We will in no way influence the choice of cars and partnerships.”

While Ola did not reply to queries from The Economic Times, Uber reverted with a mail and said, “we are always committed to encourage opportunities that foster an ecosystem of skill-development and entrepreneurship and are happy to support the government of Karnataka’s mission.”

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Ola #Uber

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.