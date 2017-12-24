App
Dec 23, 2017 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka mulls law for capital punishment to rapists of minor girls

Taking a cue from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka government too is mulling framing a law enabling capital punishment to rapists of minor girls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Taking a cue from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka government too is mulling framing a law enabling capital punishment to rapists of minor girls.

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told reporters on the sidelines of an event here today that the government would get details of the law passed by the Madhya Pradesh government that will send rapists of minor girls to gallows and plan on getting it enacted in the state.

"We will get details of the law and plan to enact the same here in Karnataka."

He said he has spoken his mind on promulgating the law for the first time and would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"You have seen the recent incident of rape and murder of a Dalit minor girl, which caused so much of tension in coastal Karnataka and its neighbouring districts. So such laws will curb such heinous crimes," said Reddy.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly had on December 4 passed a bill providing for awarding death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 and below, thereby becoming the first state in the country to have such a law.

