Co-operative banks in Karnataka to waive off farm loans up to Rs 50,000

Moneycontrol News

Karnataka government today became the fourth state to waive off farmer loans. The state's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted that the government will waive off loans of up to Rs 50,000 given to farmers until June 20 by co-operative banks.



In these critical times, our govt will waive farmer loans upto Rs. 50000, availed till 20/06/2017 from cooperative banks. #EmpoweringKtaka

— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 21, 2017

“The state government will benefit 22,27,506 farmers due to farmers' debt waiver scheme, with an outlay of Rs 8,165 crore,” the minister tweeted.

The move comes just ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled for 2018.

Siddaramaiah requested the central government to consider waiving off loans of farmers by commercial banks, too.

On Tuesday, the Punjab government had announced waiver of crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh to small and marginal farmers. A flat Rs 2 lakh will be given to marginal farmers irrespective of the loan amount. The move is expected to benefit 10.25 lakh farmers.

In April, Uttar Pradesh became the first state to announce farm loan waiver for loan amount of up to Rs 1 lakh for nearly 87 lakh small and marginal farmers. Maharashtra soon followed with loan waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh.