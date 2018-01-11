App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 10, 2018 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka government fixes new fare structure for taxis operated by aggregators

The Karnataka government has notified a new fee structure fixing minimum and maximum fare for taxis operated by aggregators. Depending on the cost of the vehicle, four categories of fares have been fixed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Karnataka government has notified a new fee structure fixing minimum and maximum fare for taxis operated by aggregators.

Depending on the cost of the vehicle, four categories of fares have been fixed.

According to a notification, for category D cabs costing up to Rs 5 lakh for the first four km, the charge will be Rs 44 and for km subsequent to that the charge can be set by aggregators between a minimum of Rs 11 and maximum of Rs 22 per km.

Similarly, for category C cabs costing between Rs 5 and 10 lakh, for the first 4 km, the charge will be Rs 52 and thereafter it will be minimum of Rs 12 to a maximum of Rs 24 per km.

related news

While for B category cabs costing between Rs 10 and 16 lakh, for the first 4 km, the charge will be Rs 68 and thereafter it will be minimum of Rs 16 to a maximum of Rs 34 per km. For A category cabs costing above 16 lakh, for the first 4 km, the charge will be Rs 80 and thereafter it will be minimum of Rs 20 to a maximum of Rs 45 per km.

The notification also mentions that for the first 20 minutes there will be no waiting charge and post that a charge of Rs 10 for every 15 minutes.

The new fare structure will come into effect immediately for air-conditioned city taxis operating under Karnataka on-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators rules, 2016 within the radius of 25 km of Bengaluru city.

The notification states that the measure is being taken keeping in mind fuel price hike, cost of vehicle and maintenance cost, among other things.

Commenting on the move Uber India GM - South Christian Freese said they welcomed the efforts taken by the state government to revise the existing fare structure, keeping in mind the interest of hundreds of thousands of driver partners.

"The revision will help improve their earning potential and create sustainable livelihood opportunities," he said.

The GM said while it is a step in the right direction, they believed that dynamic pricing would help increase reliability for riders and improve asset utilization for driver partners.

"We remain committed to engaging and working with the relevant authorities to enable regulations that can enhance the future of urban mobility in the state," he added.

tags #India #Karnataka government #taxi fares #trends

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.