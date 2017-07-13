Karnataka CM orders probe into allegations of VIP treatment for jailed Sasikala

Moneycontrol News

AIADMK (Amma) General Secretary Sasikala finds herself in another controversy as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered a probe into the allegation that she is receiving special treatment in prison after bribing officials.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Prisons) Roopa, in her report to the superiors, alleged that the leader is getting facilities such as a special kitchen counter all for herself at the Parappana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru.

The letter also mentions a rumour doing the rounds about a bribe of Rs 2 crore she paid to the jail officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP) (Prisons), to avail these benefits.

The report, according to News 18, also alleges that another high profile prisoner, Abdul Karim Telgi — the alleged kingpin of fake stamp paper scam — of availing special benefits such as under-trial prisoners being used as his personnel aides.

Additionally, the letter also mentions several other problems within the jail, including attempts made by the DGP to thwart her visits to the prison. Along with this, the letter reportedly outlined inadequate security measures as well as availability of drugs in the prison, instances of assault and threats to the doctors and other staff.

Sasikala was sent to jail earlier this year after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.