May 30, 2017 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka CET Result 2017 to be declared after 1 pm today: check on kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka CET 2017 Result is expected to be announced today by 1 pm on official websites kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in today.

Karnataka CET Result 2017 to be declared after 1 pm today: check on kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority will declare Karnataka CET 2017 result at 1 pm today.

The results will be officially announced by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on the official websites kea.kar.nic.in and Karresults.nic.in today.

Follow these steps to check Karnataka CET results 2017:

-    Log on to either Kea.kar.nic.in or Karresults.nic.in
-    Look for Karnataka Examinations Authority CET Results and click on the same
-    Enter your registration number in the given column
-    Hit Submit

-    Download the result

Do not forget to take a print out for all future references.

According to official schedule, verification of documents will begin from June 1.

KEA officials said they had decided to wait for three days till after the CBSE and ICSE results to announced Karnataka CET 2017 results.

Otherwise, KEA would have had to allot separate CET rankings for CBSE and ICSE students later separately.

tags #India

