Karnataka BJP leader asks workers to lie to woo voters ahead of state polls

A senior Karnataka BJP leader has been captured on video urging party workers to make up lies about the central government's achievements in the campaign run-up to state elections next year.

In the video footage, aired by a Tv9 channel, former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa on December 4 told party workers present in a meeting to lie to voters to win their confidence.

“We need to tell the people about all the accomplishments of the BJP — the government at the Centre and what we will do in Karnataka… In case you do not know, tell some lies or something,” the Indian Express translated him as saying in the video.

Eshwarappa’s open call for lying, and the subsequent discovery of proof, has given Congress, which is said to be facing a wave of anti-incumbency in the state, fresh hope. The state remains one the last major ones still under the Congress' grip.

Taking a dig at the saffron party at this chance, Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao told IE that Eshwarappa’s speech was a reflection of BJP political strategy and culture.

Eshwarappa, in the speech, went on to say that the campaigners should use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s macho image to exaggerate about the BJP’s accomplishments whenever needed and that the party would handle it later.

“You must say that Pakistan never dared attack India when Vajpayee was Prime Minister, but when Manmohan Singh became the PM Indian soldiers were attacked and killed by Pakistan’s army. You must say that when Modi became the PM he finished 10 soldiers in Pakistan. You must spin it like that," Eshwarappa said, as per the IE translation.

He advised the cadres to also spew such fraudulent claims to counter voters when they come up with praises for things done by former PM Manmohan Singh and or present chief minister Siddaramaiah.