you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 09, 2017 01:11 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AAP crisis LIVE: Will reveal one of country's biggest conspiracies today, says Kejriwal

Live updates as sacked AAP minister tries to corner Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged Delhi water tanker scam.

  • May 09, 01:12 PM (IST)

    Ahead of the Assembly session, AAP's top brass including Manish Sisodia, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal are meeting at the chief minister's residence.

  • May 09, 01:06 PM (IST)

    On reaching the CBI office, Arvind Kejriwal says he will file three complaints:

    1. Against Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendar Jain.


    2.Against Jain for allegedly fixing a land deal for a relative of Kejriwal.


    3. Over alleged foreign tours of five AAP leaders: Raghav Chadha, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khaitan and Durgesh Pandey.

  • May 09, 12:58 PM (IST)

    Kapil Mishra isn't the only headache for Aam Aadmi Party. The Income Tax Department has supposedly found evidence of suspected corrupt funding practices existing within the party. Read more:

    AAP funding under I-T scanner; here are 4 charges it may be guilty of

  • May 09, 12:47 PM (IST)

    No confirmation about what this big revelation will be. But remember that the special session of the Assembly was called to discuss the allegations of EVMs being rigged during the civic polls.

  • May 09, 12:37 PM (IST)

    Aam Aadmi Party now going all out to promote the announcement of the 'massive conspiracy'.

  • May 09, 12:36 PM (IST)
  • May 09, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Mishra also threatening to go on a hunger strike if the travel details of AAP leaders are not made public.

  • May 09, 12:34 PM (IST)

  • May 09, 12:25 PM (IST)

    Mishra alleging that leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party including Ashish Khetan, Satyendra Jain, Raghav Chaddha and Sanjay Singh and have used illegal cash, government funds for many of their foreign trips and this information should be made public.

  • May 09, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Till the Assembly session begins at 2pm, this fight is currently being played out on Twitter. A flurry from tweets from Kapil Mishra now:

