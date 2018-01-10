Kamala Mills: Invisible hands backed arrested hotelier, says Nitesh Rane

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane today reiterated his demand for a CBI inquiry into the Kamala Mills inferno that had claimed 14 lives on a day police arrested a hotelier for allegedly sheltering three absconding owners of a pub who were booked for culpable homicide in connection with the fire tragedy.

Rane alleged a car of one of the absconding owners of the resto pub was found parked at the residence of the hotelier, Vishal Kariya (42) in suburban Juhu.

Rane claimed Kariya, arrested today for allegedly providing shelter to the owners of 1 Above pub, had a "history of crimes."

He claimed that Kariya's name figured in the Call Detail Record (CDR) of a cricket bookie arrested recently by the police.

"If the car of one of the runaway owners of the pub is found parked at Kariya's residence then what relation does he have with the accused and whose invisible hands are backing Kariya to help them?" he asked.

Rane demanded that a CBI probe be ordered into the fire tragedy as well as into the role of Kariya.

According to police, Kariya allegedly sheltered Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar--the three owners of 1 Above pub--at his residence.

Police recovered a high-end car of Mankar, which was found parked at Karia's place.

Sanghvi brothers and Mankar have been absconding since December 29 when the fire swept through 1 Above and adjacent Mojo's Bistro resto pub in Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai.

The trio were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences under various sections of the IPC.

Police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh for their whereabouts.