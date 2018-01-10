App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 09, 2018 10:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamala Mills: Invisible hands backed arrested hotelier, says Nitesh Rane

Rane alleged a car of one of the absconding owners of the resto pub was found parked at the residence of the hotelier, Vishal Kariya (42) in suburban Juhu.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane today reiterated his demand for a CBI inquiry into the Kamala Mills inferno that had claimed 14 lives on a day police arrested a hotelier for allegedly sheltering three absconding owners of a pub who were booked for culpable homicide in connection with the fire tragedy.

Rane alleged a car of one of the absconding owners of the resto pub was found parked at the residence of the hotelier, Vishal Kariya (42) in suburban Juhu.

Rane claimed Kariya, arrested today for allegedly providing shelter to the owners of 1 Above pub, had a "history of crimes."

He claimed that Kariya's name figured in the Call Detail Record (CDR) of a cricket bookie arrested recently by the police.

related news

"If the car of one of the runaway owners of the pub is found parked at Kariya's residence then what relation does he have with the accused and whose invisible hands are backing Kariya to help them?" he asked.

Rane demanded that a CBI probe be ordered into the fire tragedy as well as into the role of Kariya.

According to police, Kariya allegedly sheltered Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar--the three owners of 1 Above pub--at his residence.

Police recovered a high-end car of Mankar, which was found parked at Karia's place.

Sanghvi brothers and Mankar have been absconding since December 29 when the fire swept through 1 Above and adjacent Mojo's Bistro resto pub in Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai.

The trio were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences under various sections of the IPC.

Police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh for their whereabouts.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.