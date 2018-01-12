App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 11, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamala Mills fire: Seven-day police custody for '1 Above' pub owners

The owners of the pub have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as well as other offences of the Indian Penal Code.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi, and Abhijeet Mankar, the co-owners of '1 Above' pub, arrested in connection with the December 29 Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives, were today sent to police custody for seven days.

"They were produced at Bhoiwada court in Dadar today which remanded them to police custody till January 17," Senior Inspector Ahmed Pathan of N M Joshi Marg police station said.

While the Sanghvi brothers were arrested from suburban Andheri last night, Mankar was arrested earlier today from Marine Lines area of the city, police said.

The three had been on the run since the fire took place in the early hours of December 29.

They have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as well as other offences of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, the police had arrested hotelier Vishal Kariya for allegedly sheltering the three and also two managers of the pub.

Initially, a case was filed against '1 Above's' management, but later, cases were filed against owners of Mojo's Bistro as well, after a fire brigade report stated that the blaze had originated from the latter.

One of the owners of Mojo's Bistro, Yug Pathak, has been arrested while his partner Yug Tulli is still at large. Pathak is the son of K K Pathak, a former Director-General of Police of Maharashtra.

Police said Tulli was spotted at Hyderabad airport the day before yesterday but disappeared from the spot after he was unable to fly.

On December 29, a fire had swept through the two pubs in Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai, resulting in the death of 14 people.

tags #India #Kamala Mills fire

