Jan 05, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamala Mills fire: Police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for info on pub owners

The pub owners, Kripesh Mansukhlal Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, have been absconding ever since a fire claimed 14 lives and injured over 30 others on December 29.

PTI

Mumbai Police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Friday to those providing information about the whereabouts of the owners of '1 Above' pub in the Kamala Mills Compound, a police spokesperson said.

The pub owners, Kripesh Mansukhlal Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, have been absconding ever since a fire claimed 14 lives and injured over 30 others on December 29.

An offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under sections 304, 337, 338, 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three at the NM Joshi Marg police station following the incident.

An official said that police teams were trying to track the three and a lookout notice had also been issued.

