Kamala Mills fire: PM Modi anguished over loss of lives

Fourteen people were killed and 19 others injured after a major fire broke out in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel in Mumbai last night.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed anguish over the fire incident in a Mumbai building which led to the loss of several lives.
Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi
