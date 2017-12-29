App
Dec 29, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kamala Mills fire: PM Modi anguished over loss of lives

Fourteen people were killed and 19 others injured after a major fire broke out in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel in Mumbai last night.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed anguish over the fire incident in a Mumbai building which led to the loss of several lives.

Fourteen people were killed and 19 others injured after a major fire broke out in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel in Mumbai last night.

"Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

