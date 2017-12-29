App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 29, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kamala Mills fire: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expresses grief over loss of lives

"Disturbing to know about the loss of lives in unfortunate Kamala Mills fire incident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry," Fadnavis said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his grief over the fire in a central Mumbai building, in which 14 people were killed, in the wee hours today.

"Disturbing to know about the loss of lives in unfortunate Kamala Mills fire incident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry," Fadnavis said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the chief minister said that he has directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (Ajoy Mehta) "to take strong action against erring officials immediately".

Fourteen people were killed and 21 others injured after a major fire broke out at One Above pub, located on the third floor of the Trade House Building in Kamala Mills compound on Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel shortly after midnight.

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya tweeted, "Fire at Pub at Kamala Mill Compound Mumbai I had urged CM & BMC Commissioner to Order Special Fire Audit of all such Pub, Hooka Parlours & Farsan Mart/Workshops of Mumbai. 2 week back similar type of fire at Farsan Workshop Sakinaka 1 dozen people had died."

"Understood that several such establishments at Kamla mills compound are illegal, part of which was regularised lately, the place where fire took place was illegal," he added.

tags #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Kamala Mills #Maharashtra Chief Minister

