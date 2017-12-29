App
Dec 29, 2017 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamala Mills fire latest in Mumbai's '29' series of tragedies

The three tragedies, on the same day of various months, were also linked by allegations that they were the result of apathy and could have been avoided.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A general view of the restaurants destroyed in a fire in Mumbai. (Reuters)
India's financial capital was rocked by three tragedies this year - a deluge, a stampede and a major blaze -- all on the 29th.

The series of '29' began on August 29 when torrential rain brought Mumbai to its knees, disrupting rail, road and air services, uprooting trees and leaving hundreds of Mumbaikars stranded. At least 10 people were killed in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas.

Exactly a month later, on September 29, 23 people lost their lives in a stampede on a bridge linking the Elphinstone Road and Parel stations.

And today, in the dying days of the year, tragedy struck again on the 29th with a fire breaking out in a pub in a building in the Kamala Mills compound hosting a birthday party.

The midnight blaze killed 14 people, including 11 women, and injured 21.

The three tragedies, on the same day of various months, were also linked by allegations that they were the result of apathy and could have been avoided.

