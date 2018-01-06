Kamala Mills fire: Initial probe reveals blaze began at Mojo's Bistro, spread to 1Above; both ran illegal hookah bars

The preliminary investigation report conducted by the Mumbai fire brigade into the deadly inferno that engulfed two posh restaurants at Kamala Mills Compound concluded that the fire started from a hookah at Mojo's Bistro and then spread to 1Above.
The report stated that although a watchman had guided the trapped people towards the passageway to escape from the raging flames, it turned out to be blocked, forcing those escaping to seek refuge in a nearby toilet. It is not yet known which of the two restaurants blocked the passageway.
The report which has been completed within a week of the fire was done by four senior fire officers. Both the restaurants were running illegal hookah bars, the report said.
The report has the account of 14 eyewitnesses.