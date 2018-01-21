App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 21, 2018 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kalam was a space scientist, Modi a social scientist: Ram Nath Kovind

On a lighter note, the President said none of the students present at the ceremony would have sold tea like Modi did in his younger days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind today drew a parallel between APJ Abdul Kalam and Narendra Modi, saying while the former president was a "space scientist", the current prime minister is a "social scientist".

Kovind was addressing the 66th convocation ceremony of the Gujarat University (GU) here.

"Kalam sir was ultimately and fortunately my predecessor. Though he became the president, he was basically a scientist. Thus, I usually refer to him as a 'space scientist' while I call Modiji a 'social scientist'," Kovind said in his address.

"While Modiji was an alumnus of the Gujarat University, Kalam sir too had stayed here for some time," he said.

On a lighter note, the President said none of the students present at the ceremony would have sold tea like Modi did in his younger days.

"...This is a person who was born and brought up here, studied here and then become the prime minister. This was truly inspirational," Kovind said.

He said Modi opened the doors of the 21st century for today's generation by bringing in various initiatives, such as 'Digital India' and 'Start Up India'.

Kovind urged students to keep in mind the ethos of cooperation and brotherhood to bring in development.

As many as 56,159 graduates of the GU, the oldest varsity of the state, were awarded degrees at the convocation ceremony.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.