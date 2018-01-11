App
India
Jan 10, 2018 11:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Judgement in third fodder scam case against Lalu Prasad on January 24

The case relates to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 35.62 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in the 1990s when he was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A special CBI court here will pronounce its judgement in the third of five fodder scam cases against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who has been convicted in two of them, on January 24.

The case relates to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 35.62 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in the 1990s when he was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Special judge S S Prasad fixed January 24 for pronouncing the verdict as arguments in the case are over, according to a CBI official. Prasad is lodged in Birsa Munda jail after being convicted last month in the second case of the fodder scam linked to illegal withdrawal of money from Deoghar treasury. Special CBI court judge Shiv Pal Singh had on Saturday sentenced him to three-and-a-half years in jail in the case relating to illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury.

Earlier, on September 30, 2013, Prasad was held guilty in another case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore and handed down a five-year prison term. The 69-year-old RJD president had five cases against him in the Rs 900 crore fodder scam. He was on bail in the first case when he was convicted and sentenced in the second. Prasad is also an accused in two other fodder scam cases relating to alleged illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from Dumka treasury and Rs 184 crore from Doranda treasury.

tags #Current Affairs #Lalu Prasad #Politics

