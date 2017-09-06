Journalist organisations up in arms against Gauri Lankesh's killing

Various media organisations led by the Mumbai Press Club and Bombay Union of Journalists today condemned the killing of Kannda journo Gauri Lankesh and sought a speedy probe in the case.

Gauri, known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru last night.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the press club here this evening, its secretary Dharmendra Jore said.

"To protest and condemn the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, there will be a candlelight vigil of journalists starting from the Mumbai Press Club at 7 pm today," he said.

Apart from the Mumbai Press Club, TV Journalists Association, Photographers Association and Network of Women in Media will join the protests, Jore said.

Some social activists have also organised a protest meeting in suburban Bandra this evening to condemn the killing.

Gauri, 55, had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately, with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials said.

She died instantaneously.