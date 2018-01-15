App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 15, 2018 02:18 PM IST

Job market sees 10% growth in December 2017 hiring

The Naukri Job Speak Index for last month stood at 1,833, up 10 per cent over December 2016 and indicating signs of recovery in the job market. In November, the hiring activity saw a 16 per cent growth year-on-year.

PTI
Hiring activity registered a 10 per cent jump in December over the year-ago period helped by non-IT sectors like industrial products, construction, says a report.

The Naukri Job Speak Index for last month stood at 1,833, up 10 per cent over December 2016 and indicating signs of recovery in the job market. In November, the hiring activity saw a 16 per cent growth year-on-year.

"The job market continues to sustain the momentum gained in November. Non-IT sectors like industrial products, construction, engineering, auto and BFSI have led the growth for the past few months," said V Suresh, Chief Sales Officer, Naukri.com.

He said the job market is expected to be volatile for few more months before heading north again.

Key industries like production/maintenance, auto saw a growth of 42 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively in December 2017 when compared with the year-ago period.

As per the report, major cities saw growth in jobs in the month.

The index for Kolkata and Chennai grew 40 per cent and 15 per cent year-on-year, respectively. While Delhi NCR saw a 7 per cent growth in hiring, Bangalore witnessed 4 per cent year-on-year rise during December.

Entry-level jobs requiring 0-3 years of experience and 4-7 years' experience increased by 33 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively in December 2017 as compared to the year- ago period.

Hiring for roles with experience requirement of 8-12 years and 13-16 years witnessed 21 per cent and 19 per cent growth in the same period, the report added.

