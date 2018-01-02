JNU's Teacher Association says university playing tricks by introducing passing mark at viva stage

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) today alleged that the university administration was "playing tricks" by introducing a pass mark at the viva voce stage to ensure that the students' intake was not fulfilled in 2018-19 as well.

JNUTA president Ayesha Kidwai, in a statement, said the administration had introduced a pass mark at the viva voce stage -- 40 percent for the general category, 36 percent for OBCs and 30 percent for the SC/ST/PH (Physically Handicapped) categories -- which was not mentioned in the prospectus of the 2018-19 admissions.

"The JNU has circulated a notice dated 22 December 2017, amending the minutes, to state that the AC has approved a pass mark at the viva voce stage. No such decision was taken by the 144th AC of course," Kidwai said.

The teachers' body had, in August last year, alleged that the administration had stealthily imposed a pass mark on the viva voce scores for the 2017-18 admissions, which had led to a chunk of seats remaining vacant.

"Clearly, the JNU administration is loath to giving up any dirty trick it has in its arsenal to ensure that the intake is not fulfilled in 2018-19 as well," Kidwai said.

However, Rector I Chintamani Mahapatra denied the allegations and said these practices were prevalent in the university.

"The only difference is, earlier, the written test carried a 70-percent and the viva a 30-per cent weightage. As per the new UGC regulations, there is a 100-percent weightage for viva voce. The qualifying marks of 40 percent for general category students, 36 percent for OBCs and 30 percent for SCs, STs and PHs remain the same," he said.