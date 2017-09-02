JNU Vice Chancellor pitches for higher investment in defence research

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar today pitched for increasing investment in defence research for developing indigenous technology to address the country's security concerns.

Speaking at a day long seminar on 'Comprehensive View of India's National Security', Kumar said, "One of the ways to address India's security concerns is to invest more in defence research to develop indigenous defence technologies."

He also pitched for opaqueness in security policy with an aim to make it almost difficult for rival countries neutralise India's security cover.

Former Army Chief General (retired) J J Singh, former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal and former defence secretary Shekhar Dutt also took part in the seminar.

Singh said, "India's diplomacy, army and other bureaucracy needs a policy of integration to deal with modern international relations and security and study of India's geography is important to secure our borders."

Sibal said, "Indian diplomacy, army and the country's current leadership had a very clear success in the Dokalam crisis with China. India's position stands vindicated."

The event was organised by JNU's Centre for Media Studies and Global Counter-Terrorism Council.