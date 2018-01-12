App
Jan 11, 2018 08:45 PM IST

JNU makes minimum 75% attendance compulsory for students

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has made minimum 75 percent attendance compulsory for all students.

However, if a student is absent on valid medical grounds then 60 percent attendance will suffice.

The circular issued by Assistant Registrar(Evaluation) Sajjan Singh, based on recommendations of the compulsory attendance committee, said, for students of BA, MA, MSc, MTech, PG diploma, MPhil, Phd and all part-time programmes a minimum of 75 per cent attendance in a course in mandatory for appearing in the end-semester examination.

"If a student of part-time programme, BA, MA, MSc, MTech, PG diploma, Mphil and Phd course work is absent on valid medical grounds, a minimum 60 per cent attendance will suffice," it said.

When contacted, Sajjan Singh was not available for comments.

The committee, whose recommendations have been accepted, has also said at least two contact/interaction sessions with the supervisor in a month is mandatory.

"MPhil and PhD students who are absent from the university on valid academic grounds must have prior approval from supervisor/chairperson of the centre concerned and the competent authority," the circular said.

The MPhil and PhD students have also been granted 30 days leave in an academic year with the supervisor's permission.

"An attendance sheet which has been attached with the circular will be completed for each lecture/practical/lab by course instructor/teacher. The sheet will be submitted by the teacher on the same day at centre/school office," the circular said.

The centre/school office will maintain the attendance records and a copy of the sheets will be submitted every month, it added.

JNU Teachers Association yesterday announced its decision to boycott the compulsory attendance for students and said it was "unproductive" and "meaningless" form of bureaucratic work for teachers.

