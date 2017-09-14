JNU, DU and IIT Delhi hit after Home Ministry cancels their foreign funding license

Moneycontrol News

Home Ministry has cancelled the foreign funding license of several education institutions including Jawaharlal University, University of Delhi, IIT Delhi and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The institutes will now be barred from receiving any funds from abroad.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the Union Home Ministry cancelled the registration of the institutes under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA). This measure was taken after the institutes failed to file their annual returns for the last five years.

As per the law, only those institutions and organisations which are registered under the FCRA will be allowed to receive foreign funds. It is imperative for organisations to have valid FCRA registration number in order to receive donations and funds from abroad.

According to the ministry officials, the institutes had failed to file their returns for five consecutive years from 2010-11 to 2014-15, even after being served repeated notices. While no response has come from JNU and DU, authorities from several other institutes claimed to be unaware of the problem or termed it just a procedural issue.

IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao was quoted by the Indian Express as, “….not aware of this. But IIT-Delhi has nothing to hide… we would have filed our returns. This seems like a procedural issue and we will sort this out with the government.”

According to officials all organisations registered under the FCRA were given enough time to file their documents and were informed that they will lose their license if they failed to comply. Organisations were also given an opportunity last May to file their returns without any penalty.