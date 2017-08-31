J&K to encourage adventure tourism: MoS tourism Priya Sethi

Adventure tourism will be encouraged in Jammu and Kashmir to give a boost to the tourism sector, state minister Priya Sethi said.

The minister of state for tourism also announced first of its kind 'Manokamana yatra' during the upcoming 'Navratras' to make Jammu region an independent tourist destination.

"Jammu and Kashmir intends to celebrate the remaining of 2017 as 'year of adventure tourism' to attract people from all over the world and make our state blink on international tourism map," she said while interacting with representatives of different tourism associations here yesterday.

Sethi said this summer, the state witnessed mixed response from tourists.

Now adventure sports like white water rafting, skiing, snow skating, mountain climbing, stay in tree house, snowboarding and trekking would be encouraged to attract more tourists, she said.

Stressing on the need to dispel any negative perception about the situation in the state and help increase tourist footfall from across the globe, Sethi said the biggest attraction during the upcoming Navratras in Jammu is going to be 'Manokamana Yatra'.

"This Yatra will not only attract pilgrims but general tourists, both domestic as well as foreigners, will be able to participate in it and offer their prayers," she said.

"It will encourage growth of pilgrimage tourism in Jammu during Navratras," the minister said, adding hotel owners of Jammu, Udhampur and Katra will have to play a bigger role in it.

Sethi said the government was committed to bring Jammu on the the country's tourism map and all necessary steps required for the same would be taken in a time-bound manner.

"The tourism industry is the backbone of the state and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has taken personal interest by touring border areas as well as major tourist destinations of Jammu to ensure that tourism gets a boost," she said.