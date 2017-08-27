J&K: Terror attack in Pulwama, 1 policeman dead, 3 CRPF men injured
The militants opened fire on district police lines (DPL) premises in Pulwama at around 4:30 am
Militants launched a pre-dawn attack on a police building in south Kashmir's Pulwama district today, leaving a Jammu and Kashmir policeman dead and three CRPF personnel injured.
The militants opened fire on district police lines (DPL) premises in Pulwama at around 4:30 am, resulting in injuries to four security personnel, a police official told PTI, adding a policeman later succumbed to his injuries.
The security forces retaliated and cross firing was going on when reports last came in.