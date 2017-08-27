J&K: Terror attack in Pulwama, 1 policeman dead, 3 CRPF men injured

Militants launched a pre-dawn attack on a police building in south Kashmir's Pulwama district today, leaving a Jammu and Kashmir policeman dead and three CRPF personnel injured.

The militants opened fire on district police lines (DPL) premises in Pulwama at around 4:30 am, resulting in injuries to four security personnel, a police official told PTI, adding a policeman later succumbed to his injuries.

The security forces retaliated and cross firing was going on when reports last came in.

Extra forces have been rushed to the spot, he added.