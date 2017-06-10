App
Jun 10, 2017 09:18 PM IST

JIPMER MBBS 2017 results announced: Here's how you can check your marks on jipmer.edu.in

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) has announced results of the MBBS entrance examination 2017

JIPMER MBBS 2017 results announced: Here's how you can check your marks on jipmer.edu.in

Moneycontrol News

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) has announced results of the MBBS entrance examination 2017.

Candidates can check the result and the merit list of the JIPMER MBBS Result 2017 on institute’s official website, http://www.jipmer.edu.in.

To check JIPMER MBBS results 2017, follow these steps:

- Visit http://www.jipmer.edu.in, the official website of the institute.

- Select the examination option

- Click the link, Result for MBBS (2017-2018 Session)

- Enter the roll number printed on the admit card (Hall Ticket) and your date of birth.

- Click submit

- Download the PDF of the result

According to the Institute, a total of 2,050 candidates have cleared the entrance exam.

The counselling sessions for admissions will be held on June 28, 29 and 30, the institute said.

As many as 1,89,663 candidates applied for admissions and the entrance test was held at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country, informed Dr SC Parija, Director, JIPMER.

The JIPMER MBBS entrance exam was held on June 4 for institute's undergraduate exam.

