Aug 25, 2017 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio Phone wait is over: Pre-book your JioPhone today for just Rs 500

The pre-booking of Reliance Jio phone has started for Rs 500 online and across Reliance Jio Infocom's retail stores today.

Reliance Jio will open pre-bookings for Jio Phone today at 5 pm

Moneycontrol News 

The wait is over. Pre-bookings for the much-awaited JioPhone have started. Interested buyers can book the phone for a price of Rs 500 only on the first-come-first-serve basis.

The rest of the amount, Rs 1000, can be paid at the time of delivery.

JioPhone users can use the JioPhone for 36 months and can get a full refund of the security deposit of Rs 1,500 by returning the used JioPhone.

Also read: Jio Phone pre-booking opens at 5 pm: How you to book it faster

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had launched the Jio feature phone at the 40th Reliance Annual General Meeting, at an effective cost of Rs 0. The phone has ushered in a new product category of 4G feature phones including functionalities typically offered by smartphones, in the form of a feature phone.

How to book the JioPhone

The Jio phone can be booked online from the Jio website. Pre-bookings for the phone have already begun from August 4 for businesses.

The booking can also be done through the MyJio application and requires a Jio connection or a Jio ID.

If the app is not already installed, users will have to download the MyJio app on their smartphones. Once the pre-booking goes live, users will see a prominent ‘Pre Book now’ button splashed across the home screen of the app itself.

Moreover, one can also track the status of the phones they have booked through the “My bookings” button. Users then have to enter the mobile number and their delivery PIN code. Once this is done, they can tap on the “Proceed” button.

Alternatively, One can pre-book the JioPhone through offline channels. The offline mode comprises of Jio retailers and multi-brand device retailers including the Reliance Digital stores network. The phone can also be bought through the official Jio website.

Payment options

The Rs 500 required for pre-booking the Jio phone can be paid through e-wallets JioMoney and Paytm.

The transaction can also be executed through UPI, credit card, debit card and net banking.

Once payment has been successfully done, a confirmation screen will pop up and an SMS will also be sent to the registered mobile number indicating that the device has been booked.

The unlimited data and voice calls plan on the phone will come at a price of Rs 153 per month.

To book a phone for someone else, and the same procedure needs to be followed.

In case you are booking a phone for someone else, remember to enter the phone number of the recipient person so that they will be able to get updates about their booked phone/s. In this case, both the person booking the phone will be receiving an SMS with confirmation of booking after the payment has been made.

Jio Phone features

Here are some of the other physical features of the phone:-

— Ability to be operated on voice command
— An Alpha numeric keypad
— 2.4 inch QVGA display
— FM Radio and Torchlight
— An SD Card slot
— A four way navigation system

— Apart from these the phone will come pre-loaded with Jio Apps such as JioMusic, JioCinema and JioTV.

To top it all, the company has also announced plans to incorporate NFC technology into the phone later this year. NFC or Near Field Communication allows exchange of files, pictures and videos between two phones. The technology can also be used to make payments, doing away with the need to have debit/credit cards in person. Simply, store card/account details on the phone and tap on NFC-enabled devices to make payments at grocery stores, retail shops and other outlets.

RIL has announced three plans for the JioPhone which includes a weekly plan of Rs 53, a two day plan of Rs 23 along with the Rs 153 plan which will offer unlimited data, unlimited talk time and unlimited SMS

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

