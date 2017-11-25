App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 25, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand will be free of Naxalism by start of 2018: CM Raghubar Das

For any state to prosper, peace is the most important thing and any government's priority is to provide security to its masses, the chief minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said that the state would be free from the menace of Naxalism by the beginning of next year.

He was speaking at the India Today Conclave East.

For any state to prosper, peace is the most important thing and any government's priority is to provide security to its masses, the chief minister said.

"In last three years, we have taken steps in this regard. More than 70 percent of Naxalism has ended in Jharkhand. The remaining 30 percent will come to an end by the end of December," Das said.

"There are some Naxal leaders who are hiding in Buda Pahar. Our police personnel have been countering them and I have full faith in the police that by December end, we will be able to complete the operation and put an end to Naxalite terror. From the beginning of 2018 the state will be free from (Naxal) insurgency and crime," he said.

Das said that several Maoists have surrendered after the state introduced an attractive surrender policy.

"We have also cracked on Naxal sympathisers in our villages and our cities by attaching their properties," the Jharkhand chief minister said.

Das said he is confident about the victory of the BJP in the upcoming Gujarat elections as the people of that state have made up their mind to give a befitting reply to the Congress.

tags #India

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.