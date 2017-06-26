Jharkhand police file FIR against 24 industrialists for stealing coal; Trade Association angry

Dhanbad police have filed a FIR against 24 industrialists of the state after a truck loaded with stolen coal was seized, angering the traders who smelt a 'conspiracy' against them.

The coal seized from Govindpur area yesterday was being sent to hard coke industry of Dhanbad from Giridih district and the FIRs were lodged against "illegal coal traders" following a probe, police said.

Jharkhand Industrialists and Trade Association (JITA) president Kedar Mittal is among the 24 industrialists against whom FIRs were lodged.

An enraged JITA general secretary Rajiv Sharma today said it was a conspiracy to implicate them in false cases and they would meet state Chief Minister Raghuvar Das over the issue tomorrow.

After an emergency meeting of JITA today, Sharma said since action has been initiated against top industrialists, a high-level committee should probe the charges.

Sharma expressed surprised how a truck driver recalled names of 24 persons including six top hard coke industrialists.

Police did not seize any paper which confirmed the involvement of these industrialists in coal smuggling racket, said the JITA general secretary.

DSP (headquarters) Mukesh Mahto said that police would not disturb innocent industrialists but those found involved in illegal coal trade would not be spared.

Jharkhand Hard Coke Industries and Commerce Association president BN Singh said that the police must take action against illegal coal traders but such an action against industrialists on the statement of a truck driver would destroy the state's industrial environment.

"This is the first time police have booked top industrialists for coal smuggling... on the seizure of a single truck. If such trends continue industrialists would compel to shift to other states," he said.