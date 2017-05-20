App
May 20, 2017 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand JAC board 10th (matric) result 2017 may be declared today, check it at -- jac.nic.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) or Jharkhand board is likely to declare the 10th class (matriculation) result 2017 today.

Here is how you can check it:

> Visit the board’s official website – jac.nic.in
> Click on Class 10 results link
> Put in your roll number and date of birth and submit

> Enter your examination details like roll number and click on submit

While the Compartmental Intermediate Exam Result and Compartmental Secondary Exam Result have been put up on the site,

Over 4 lakh students appeared for examination conducted between February 18 to March 1, 2017.

The 2016 results for the 10th class were declared by the Jharkhand board on May 20. The overall pass percentage was 67.54 with boys outperforming girls with 70.03 pass percentage, compared to 65.03 percent for girls.

 

