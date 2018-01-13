App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 12, 2018 09:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand has potential to emerge as the skill hub of the nation: PM Modi

The prime minister in his message yesterday has also expressed happiness at the 'Skill Summit, 2018 Momentum Jharkhand', which was organised by the Jharkhand government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message to the Jharkhand government saying that the state has the potential to emerge as the skill hub of the nation.

The prime minister in his message yesterday has also expressed happiness at the 'Skill Summit, 2018 Momentum Jharkhand', which was organised by the Jharkhand government today, the National Youth Day.

"It is a pleasure to know that the ‘Skill Summit, 2018 Momentum Jharkhand’ is being organised on National Youth Day, January 12, 2018, to showcase the potential of the state in the skill development sector.

"Jharkhand is witnessing a rapid transformation in all sectors of development and I congratulate Team Jharkhand for their increased focus in bringing skill development at the centre of their development strategy," the message said.

"The state has all the potential to emerge as the Skill Hub of the Nation and events like 'Skill Summit' will help to bring all the stakeholders on the single platform to formulate effective synergy in this regard," it said.

A total of 27,842 youths got appointment letters during the skill summit today.

tags #India #Jharkhand #Narendra Modi #National Youth Day

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.