Jharkhand Board JAC Result 2017: 10th, 12th Result (Science, Commerce) likely today at 3.30 PM on jac.nic.in

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12 and class 10 results likely to be announced on May 30

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, is likely to declare Class 10th Result (Matric) and Class 12th (Intermediate) Result for Science and Commerce at 3.30 PM today on official websites jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in.

A host of news reports as well as private results-tracking websites, the Jharkhand Board had been expecting the 10th Result 2017 and 12th Result 2017 between 2 pm and 3.30 pm.

There is no official confirmation yet on the Jharkhand Board (JAC) website.

If the results are declared, students can also check their results on websites such as jagranjosh.com, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

How to check your results:

> Log on to JAC official website: jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in > Click on the link 'Class 10 Board Results' or 'Class 12 Board Results'.> Enter your roll number and other details in the given segment.> Once you click submit, your result will be displayed on your screen.

> Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Results for Jharkhand Board (JAC) 12th Result 2017 Arts is said to be delayed.

Nearly 4 lakh students sat for the class 10 examination, which was conducted from February 18 to March 1, 2017.

Last year, the pass percentage was 67.54 with boys outperforming the girls.

This year around 1.5 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate Class 12 examination.