Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th Result 2017 (Arts) likely to be declared today on jac.nic.in

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12 and class 10 results likely to be announced on May 30

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi is expected to declare Class 12th (Intermediate) Result for Arts on official websites, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, candidates can also check their Jharkhand Board JAC Inter Class 12 Arts Result on official partner website examresults.net.

Other private results tracking websites such as jagranjosh.com and indiaresults.com can also be checked for the results.

How to check your results:

> Log on to JAC website: jac.nic.in jharresults.nic.in or examresults.net > Click on the link 'Class 12 Board Results'.> Enter your roll number and other details in the given segment.> Once you click submit, your result will be displayed on your screen.

> Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Results for Jharkhand Board (JAC) 12th Result 2017 Science and Commerce was declared on May 30 on the website. According to Examresults the pass percentage for JAC Inter Science 2017 is 52.35 percent this year compared to last year's 58 percent and the pass percentage of Jharkhand Class 12 Commerce students this year is 60.09 percent compared to last year's 62 percent.

A total of 3,26,107 students across Jharkhand wrote their Intermediate exams from Feb 18 – Mar 9, 2017 across 444 centres.