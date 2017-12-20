Jet Airways told to pay Rs 50,000 to passenger who found a button in his food

A consumer court has directed Jet Airways to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to a passenger who discovered a button in the in-flight meal.

The incident that led to the court order occurred in 2014 on a New Delhi- Ahmedabad flight. According to a report in Times of India, Surat native Hemant Desai was travelling business class when he discovered a button in the garlic bread he got as part of his in-flight lunch.

He notified the cabin crew and later sued the airline for Rs 3 lakh. His claim was bolstered by an affidavit filed by MP Parimal Nathwani who happened to be travelling on the same flight.

The company tried to settle the case out of the court, but later rejected the claim when they appeared before the Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum, Ahmedabad (rural) by stating that the button was not in the food they had supplied. Adding that the passenger did not show the button to the crew or cooperate with the carrier, they also claimed that the button could not have caused any harm to the passenger.

However, the court finally ruled in favour of the passenger stating that the entire incident, along with the fact that the crew did not provide the passenger with a complaint book, showed deficiency in service and constituted an unfair trade practice.

Adding that the lack of quality in Jet's service even after charging higher rates from business class passengers made it evident that the carrier was only interested in earning more money, the court ordered the airline to pay Rs 50,000 for the pain and agony. It was also ordered to pay an additional Rs 5,000 to reimburse the passengers for his legal expenses.