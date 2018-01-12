App
Jan 11, 2018 09:57 PM IST

Jet Airways prohibits smart luggage on flights from January 15

Following a direction from the global airline grouping IATA, Jet Airways on Thursday said it will prohibit passengers from carrying smart luggage, which include devices with non-removable batteries, on its aircraft from January 15.

PTI

As per IATA, smart bags/smart luggage include devices with integrated lithium batteries, motors, power banks, GPS, GSM, Bluetooth, RFID or Wi-Fi technology. Bags with a lithium battery will only be accepted if it is possible to remove the battery.

This does not mean that a passenger will not be able to carry the mobile phone on a flight.

The move effective from January 15 comes after the International Air Transport Association (IATA) banned any such baggage on a passenger aircraft across the world.

The IATA had late last month announced that its Dangerous Goods Board restricted carrying smart luggage on passenger flights operated by its 275 member-airlines from January 15.

"In accordance with the regulations issued by the IATA towards ensuring flight safety, smart bags or smart luggage which include devices with non-removable batteries, will not be permitted on all our flights, effective January 15," Jet Airways said in an advisory today.

"Guests checking in smart luggage must uninstall the batteries prior to check-in. Post-removal, batteries can be carried separately in cabin baggage only," the airline said.

The airline further advised passengers to remove batteries from their smart luggage and to declare them to the check-in staff.

"The liability of the airline and its staff is limited to the extent of only advising and guiding guests to ensure compliance with these procedures," Jet said.

The airline will not be liable for any damage/malfunction of the smart luggage in any form due to un-installation or re-installation, the advisory added.

