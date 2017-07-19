JCO succumbs, civilian injured in Pakistan shelling along LoC

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) injured in Pakistani firing died on Wednesday while a civilian was wounded in fresh ceasefire violations along the LoC in the Poonch-Rajouri belt of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani troops also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Nowgam sector for second consecutive day and in Uri sector as well, but there has been no casualty in these incidents, army officials said.

The officials said the Indian Army is retaliating to the Pakistani aggression in equal measure.

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by small arms, automatics and mortars from 11:45 hours in Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC)," a defence spokesman said.

"JCO Subedar Shashi Kumar, who was grievously injured during the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera on Tuesday and was being administered treatment at Command Hospital Udhampur, succumbed to his injuries," a defence spokesman said.

The soldier was a native of Galon village in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his wife and children.

"His mortal remains are being sent to his native village," the spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing on the Indian posts in Naushera sector in Bhimbher Gali around 08:45 hours.

Reports suggested Pakistan has resorted to heavy shelling in Balakote, Dhar, Lambibari, Rajdhani, Mankote, Sandote, Shahpur, Rawalakote, Gulpur in Rajouri and Poonch districts since this morning.

A civilian has been injured in the shelling in Sandote hamlet along the LoC and is hospitalised, police said.

During the past 24 hours, Pakistan violated ceasefire eight times -- in Balakote, Poonch, Naushera, Bhimbher Gali, Nowgam sectors.

Ten people, including eight soldiers, have been killed and 18 people injured in over a dozen ceasefire violations by Pakistan this month.

On Tuesday, the neighbouring country violated ceasefire five times, pounding villages and forward posts with mortar bombs along the LoC. Two jawans were killed and six people, including three civilians, injured.

Over 8,000 people, including 3,000 in Naushera and 5,000 in Manjakote-Rajdhani-Panjgrain-Naika, have been affected by the shelling in the past two days.