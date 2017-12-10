App
Dec 10, 2017 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

JCO injured in J&K as Pakistani forces violate ceasefire

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was injured when the Pakistani forces violated ceasefire by firing at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was injured when the Pakistani forces violated ceasefire by firing at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said on Sunday.

Pak troops fired at forward posts along the LoC in Bhawani belt of Noushera sector in Rajouri last evening, an Army officer said.

In the firing, one JCO - a subedar was injured, he said. The JCO was hospitalized and is reported to be stable, he added. Reports said he was hit by a sniper fire.

Earlier, on the night of December 7, an Army jawan was injured when Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatics and mortars along the LoC in Poonch sector's Digwar area.

Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, officials said.

On December 8 also, Pak army resorted to firing and shelling in Kalal, Laam and Jangarh sub-sectors of Noushera sector in Rajouri district.

According to Union Home Ministry data, Pakistani forces have violated ceasefire 724 times along the international border and the LoC till October this year in comparison to 449 times in 2016.

