App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 09, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jayant Sinha asks Tata Steel to innovate with drones for urban issues

Jayant Sinha was addressing a gathering as the chief guest in the 'City Data For India Conclave 2018 - Smart City Initiatives' organized jointly by Tata Steel, Tata Trust, Jusco and CII at JRD Tata sports complex here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha today urged Tata Steel and associated companies to make use of drones to solve urban problems.

Addressing a gathering as the chief guest in the 'City Data For India Conclave 2018 - Smart City Initiatives' organized jointly by Tata Steel, Tata Trust, Jusco and CII at JRD Tata sports complex here, Sinha said drones are the next big thing as its applications are extraordinary.

Drones have varied applications in delivery, transportation, security/surveillance, he said and added that Tata Steel should work on it and develop it as a future industry like it did while setting up the steel plant here.

"Drone technology can be utilized to solve many problems and Tata Steel should work on it and start implementing it from their hometown here before following it up in other parts of the state and country," Sinha said.

related news

Referring to the steep fall in airfare, which was as low as the fare of an autorickshaw per kilometre, Sinha said the cost of air ticket from Ranchi to Delhi, or Delhi to Mumbai is almost equal to the fare of an autorickshaw at Rs 4-5 per km.

Sinha said Tata Steel and Tata Motors have an efficient management structure and efficient engineers and asked them to figure out whether E-rickshaw with drone technology can be operated in an urban environment.

Sinha assured that the government was ready to partner with the Tatas in this regard.

Later, addressing a press conference, he said the government was preparing a draft on drone regulation.

Hailing the tremendous work done by Tata Steel in addressing urban problems in Jamshedpur, Sinha said the company did exemplary work in improving traffic system and solid waste management, among others.

tags #CII #Civil Aviation Ministry #Drone mapping #Drone technology #India #smart city mission #Tata Motors #Tata Steel

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.