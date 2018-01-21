App
Jan 21, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jawan on duty at Nitish Kumar's residence accidentally shoots himself

The jawan was admitted to the ICU of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Bihar Military Police jawan, deployed as a night guard at the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accidentally shot and injured himself with his rifle, police said today.

The incident happened in Patna yesterday night, the police said.

The jawan, identified as Pujan Guru, accidentally shot himself with his service rifle while he was on duty outside the chief minister's official residence at 1, Anney Marg, between 11 pm and 12 midnight, City Superintendent of Police, Central, D Amarkesh said.

The bullet hit his chest, the police officer said.

The jawan was admitted to the ICU of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), the city SP said, adding, that the rifle has been seized.

tags #India

