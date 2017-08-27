Jammu & Kashmir hit by an earthquake, no casualties reported

Moneycontrol News

Jammu and Kashmir was hit by an earthquake on Thursday early morning. The moderate intensity earthquake has not led to any loss of life or serious damage of property as per recent reports.

"A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale with epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir region occurred at 2.28 am on Thursday. The coordinates of the quake were latitude 36.0 degrees north and longitude 74.3 degrees east," said an official from the Indian Meteorological Department.

The state lies in a highly sensitive seismological region and has witnessed to severe earthquakes in the past. An earthquake in October 2005 had led to over 80000 death in the region.