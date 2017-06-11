App
Jun 11, 2017 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jammu & Kashmir: Army major killed in accident

He was killed when his gypsy capsized in Kupwara district in North Kashmir

An Army major was killed after the gypsy he was travelling in turned upside down, in north Kashmir's Kupwara district today, the police said.

The accident occurred near NC Pass, Sadhna Top in the Kralpora area of Kupwara this afternoon, resulting in the death of Major S R Samal, a police official said.

The deceased belonged to 310 Field Regiment, he added.

