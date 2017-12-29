App
Dec 28, 2017 10:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir: Speaker seeks cooperation for budget session at all party meet

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Kavinder Gupta hoped that members would fully utilise the time during the session to highlight public issues in a democratic manner.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Kavinder Gupta on Thursday sought cooperation from political parties for the smooth conduct of the budget session scheduled to start from January 2 next year.

Gupta hoped that members would fully utilise the time during the session to highlight public issues in a democratic manner.

He was chairing an all party meeting attended among others by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri, Legislators Ali Mohammad Sagar and Mian Altaf Ahmad (National Conference), Nawang Rigzin Jora (Congress) and Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (CPI-M).

The Speaker said equal opportunities would be provided to each political party to raise the issues of public importance including developmental aspiration of people.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Veeri assured that the Government would extend full cooperation to the opposition members during the session and provide them sufficient time.

He also sought cooperation of the senior legislators to run the session smoothly. He urged the Speaker to consider the genuine suggestions of legislators particularly related to the redressal of public issues.

The legislators of all Political Parties present in the meeting assured the Speaker of extend full cooperation to run the house in a cordial manner, an official spokesman said.

The legislators also suggested providing the reply of the Starred and Un-Starred Questions to all members well in advance so that they can prepare supplementary questions, the spokesman said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

