App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 02, 2017 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Toiba militant involved in killing of Lt Umar Fayaz gunned down

Padder was also involved in robberies at the J&K Bank and Ellaquai Dehati Bank, besides a firing incident at the Yaripora police station

Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Toiba militant involved in killing of Lt Umar Fayaz gunned down

A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant, involved in the killing of Lt Umar Fayaz in May, was today gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, a police official said.

A joint team of the police and Army laid a trap for Ishfaq Ahmad Padder in Tantray Pora village. The militant was shot dead after he opened fire while trying to escape, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said Padder was involved in the brutal killing of 22-year-old Lt Fayaz in Shopian. The newly commissioned officer was abducted and killed by LeT militants in May, when he was attending a wedding of a relative.

Padder was also involved in robberies at the J&K Bank and Ellaquai Dehati Bank, besides a firing incident at the Yaripora police station, he said.

One AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 42 rounds and a pouch was seized from the slain militant.

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.