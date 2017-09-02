App
India
Sep 02, 2017 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir: Clashes between youths and security forces after Eid prayers

Clashes were reported from Srinagar, Anantnag and Sopore in the valley after the culmination of congregational Eid prayers at these places

Jammu and Kashmir: Clashes between youths and security forces after Eid prayers
Unrest in Kashmir

Clashes broke out between groups of youths and security forces at few places in Kashmir valley after Eid prayers today, police said.

Clashes were reported from Srinagar, Anantnag and Sopore in the valley after the culmination of congregational Eid prayers at these places, a police official said.

He said immediately after the prayers were over at the Eidgah here, a group of youths started pelting stones at security forces who were deployed there to maintain law and order.

Security personnel used tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors, the official said, adding that there were no reports of any one getting injured.

Similar clashes also took place near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag and near Jamia Masjid in Sopore towns in south and north Kashmir respectively after the prayers, he said.

Youths were pelting stones at the forces when last reports came in, he said.The official said security forces exercised maximum restraint and so far there are no reports of any casualties.

While the police yesterday arrested JKLF chief Yasin Malik, chairmen of both factions of the Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, were kept under house arrest this morning.

They had announced that they would join Eid prayers at Eidgah here.

#India #Jammu & Kashmir

Sections
