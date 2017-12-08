Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi Temple, claims BJP MP Vinay Katiyar

The historic Jama Masjid in Delhi was originally a Hindu temple, claimed BJP MP Vinay Katiyar. The statement that came on Thursday, amidst the raging to and fro on the Ayodhya issue, has stirred up another controversy.

In his controversial statement, Katiyar who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh stated that over 6000 Hindu temples and religious shrines were destroyed by the Mughals and added that the Jama Masjid situated inside Old Delhi was originally a Hindu place of worship known as the ‘Jamuna Devi Temple.’



There were about 6000 places that were broken down by the Mughal emperors. Delhi's Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi temple, similarly Taj Mahal was Tejo Mahalaya: Vinay Katiyar pic.twitter.com/rnIivl8Ahj

“There were about 6000 places that were broken down by the Mughal emperors. Delhi’s Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi temple, similarly, Taj Mahal was Tejo Mahalaya,” he was quoted saying in a tweet by the ANI.

The veteran leader is however not a stranger to controversies. He had earlier grabbed nation-wide attention when the Uttar Pradesh government left out the Taj Mahal from its tourism brochure. Katiyar had claimed that the UNESCO heritage site is Lord Shiva temple.

Jama Masjid was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century as part of his construction of Shahjahanabad (his new capital at that time) which is now famously known as Old Delhi. The emperor was also behind the construction of Taj Mahal.

The statement comes days after the Supreme Court began final hearing in the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid case.