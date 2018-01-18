App
Jan 18, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaitley holds pre-Budget meet with state finance ministers

This is part of the customary pre-Budget consultation which the Union Finance Minister holds with his state peers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today held pre-Budget consultations with his state counterparts during which they offered suggestions on various fiscal policy and budgetary measures.

This is part of the customary pre-Budget consultation which the Union Finance Minister holds with his state peers.

During the meeting, Jaitley said the suggestions made by the states/union territories (UTs) and the memorandum submitted by them would be duly examined and suitably considered while formulating the Budget proposals of 2018-19, taking into consideration the spirit of cooperative federalism.

The meeting was attended by the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry, the deputy chief ministers of Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Manipur and Tamil Nadu, 14 finance ministers/ministers representing their states, among others.

The Union Budget for 2018-19 will be presented in Parliament on February 1.

India Union Budget 2018: What does Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have up his sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget 2018 news, views and analyses.

