Jai Ram Thakur is Himachal Pradesh's new CM: All you need to know about him

Five-time legislator Jai Ram Thakur was on Sunday chosen by Himachal Pradesh BJP leaders as the next chief minister of the state.

Thakur had won from Seraj constituency in the recently concluded assembly election. Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal was widely expected to return to the post after the BJP won a clear majority, but Dhumal surprisingly lost his own seat, triggering a leadership crisis.

Born in 1965, Thakur comes from Tandi in Mandi district. He graduated from Government College in Mandi and started his political career with BJP’s student cell, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He was appointed as Joint Secretary of the state ABVP in 1986. Apart from that, he held several positions with the youth wing of the BJP.

Gradually climbing the political ladder, he transitioned from student leadership to state politics. He has served as Vice President of Himachal Pradesh BJP (2003-05) and later as its President (2006-09).

Thakur’s first victory in the legislative election came in 1998 when he was elected to the state assembly from Chachiot. Thakur was re-elected from the same constituency in the next two assembly elections—2003 and 2007—as well. He was also victorious in the 2012 assembly election.

With the state government, he held various positions in several state committees. He served as Chairman, General Development Committee & Education Committee; and Vice-Chairman, State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. Later, he headed the Rural Planning Committee.

In 2012, Thakur was inducted into the Council of Ministers as Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister.

According to the BJP website, Thakur has special interests in organising blood donation camps and social service. In his free time, he listens to old songs, performs one-act plays and goes on excursions.

He is married and has two daughters.