Apr 19, 2017 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jadhav case: India summons Pak deputy high commissioner

India today summoned the Pakistan deputy high commissioner on the issue of death penalty being given to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court there and made a fresh demand for consular access to the retired Indian navy officer.

Jadhav case: India summons Pak deputy high commissioner
kulbhushan Jadhav

India today summoned the Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner on the issue of death penalty being given to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court there and made a fresh demand for consular access to the retired Indian navy officer.

Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haidar Shah was called by the external affairs ministry which reiterated that Jadhav was innocent and false charges were framed against him, according to sources.

Shah's summoning comes five days after Indian envoy Gautam Bambawale had met the Pakistan foreign secretary and sought a certified copy of the charge sheet and the army court order in the case, besides consular access to the retired Indian navy officer.

"We definitely want to appeal against the judgement but we cannot do it unless we have the details of charges and a copy of verdict. So, my demand was that the details of the charge sheet and a copy of the verdict be provided to us," Bambawale had said after the meeting.

Expressing disappointment over Pakistan turning down India's request for consular access to Jadhav, the Indian envoy had also said, "They have denied our request for consular access 13 times (in the last one year).

"I have forcefully asked for consular access on the basis of the international law and on humanitarian grounds as he is an Indian national.

